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Los Angeles-area man dies after big rig crash on Interstate 5 near Patterson

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

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A man from the Los Angeles area died Thursday afternoon after a crash on Interstate 5 near a rest stop north of Patterson, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said a big rig overturned in the center median of southbound I-5, south of the Westley Rest Area, about 20 miles north of Patterson.

The 70-year-old driver was trapped inside the cab of the big rig and had to be extricated by emergency personnel. He was flown to a nearby hospital before he was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Investigators determined the man was driving south at about 55 to 60 mph in the right lane when he traveled off the left side of the freeway and into the center median. This is where the big rig crashed into the guard rail and overturned onto its side.

CHP said DUI does not appear to be a factor and the driver was wearing his seat belt. 

The man's identification has not been released, but the CHP noted he was from Monterey Park. 

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