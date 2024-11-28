For some students at one Stockton college, it was their first ever Thanksgiving

STOCKTON — A special Thanksgiving meal was provided for students at the University of the Pacific (UOP) in Stockton who otherwise wouldn't have that special holiday meal.

UOP said that every year, the crowd keeps growing. Last year, there were around 170 students. This year, there were over 200, and for some students, it was their first Thanksgiving meal ever.

"It's my first Thanksgiving and I'm really enjoying the food," said Shaunak Politgerd, a master's student at Pacific.

Politgerd is from India.

"Back in India, this culture is not celebrated of Thanksgiving. So for me, its a new thing and I'm learning new things of this culture and my friends are always supportive of me," he said.

For others, like Kelly Contreras, this is one of her first Thanksgivings away from home.

"Sometimes it is hard taking that sacrifice. I'm not going to be there with my loved ones," she said. "But I'm glad I have my friend."

She and Fabian Pacheco were enjoying their Thanksgiving together.

"There's another home for me away from home," said Pacheco. "Especially for students, international students from everywhere."

Pacheco says flights back to New York are really expensive. For Contreras, the cost of gas to head down to Los Angeles is too much on her budget.

Still, Pacific provided these students a way to enjoy new cultures and free food, and it was something they're thankful for regardless of where home is.

"My favorite meal was beef," said Politgerd. "I'm happy to have many new friends and new opportunities to learn new things."