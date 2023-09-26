Watch CBS News
Intense fire rips through Citrus Heights apartment, woman in critical condition

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CITRUS HEIGHTS – One person has been taken to the hospital after an intense fire ripped through a Citrus Heights apartment early Tuesday morning.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene along Fair Oaks Boulevard just before 4 a.m.

Flames were shooting from the unit, apparently causing the windows to explode.

Firefighters rescued one person, a woman, after a quick search of the unit. Everyone else inside had evacuated.

The fire prompted a second-alarm response.

Crews say the fire originated in the first-floor apartment, but a second-floor apartment above was also damaged. All other units in the complex appear to have escaped damage.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.

