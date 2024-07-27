Watch CBS News
Inmate who walked away from conservation camp in Nevada County back in custody

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

NEVADA COUNTY – An inmate at the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County who walked away Friday night has been located and taken back into custody, the sheriff's office said on Saturday.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation discovered Arnel Arienda, 45, was missing around 6:30 p.m. on Friday during an evening head count.

Authorities searched the building and grounds and notified local law enforcement to help locate Arienda.

Arienda was located more than 24 hours later when authorities received reports that he was seen at Madrone Springs and Conservation Road in Nevada City shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies said. 

He was sentenced to serve eight years in prison in 2022 for carjacking with an enhancement for use of a firearm, officials said. 

