Inmate dies at Rio Cosumnes jail in Sacramento County, no foul play suspected

An inmate housed in the medical unit at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center died Tuesday morning after deputies found him unresponsive in his cell, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies discovered the inmate at about 4 a.m. inside the jail's Medical Housing Unit, where he had been housed alone because of ongoing medical issues.

The sheriff's office said deputies immediately requested assistance from Adult Correctional Health staff and the fire department before beginning CPR. Despite life-saving efforts, the inmate was pronounced dead after firefighters arrived.

The inmate's cell was equipped with a camera that allowed staff to monitor him, officials said.

Sheriff's homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to investigate the death and said there is no indication of foul play.

According to the sheriff's office, the inmate had been in custody since April 10, 2024. He was awaiting trial on charges that included robbery, criminal threats, brandishing a weapon and petty theft. Officials said he was also being held on a State Hospital order while the courts determined whether he was competent to stand trial.

The Sacramento County Coroner's Office will determine the inmate's official cause of death and release his identity after notifying next of kin.