Inmate death at California State Prison, Sacramento investigated as homicide

The death of an inmate at California State Prison, Sacramento, is being investigated as a homicide, officials said on Tuesday.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said staff were alerted around 2 p.m. Tuesday to an unresponsive person inside a cell.

Walter Badelle, 37, was found unconscious. Officials attempted lifesaving measures and called 911, CDCR said. An outside medical ambulance crew later pronounced Badelle dead at 2:51 p.m.

Badelle's cellmate, 45-year-old Jonathan Blackwell, was handcuffed and removed from the cell. He has since been placed in restricted housing while the prison's Investigative Services Unit and the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office investigate the death.

According to CDCR, Badelle was serving a 25-year sentence for second-degree robbery with enhancements under the Street Gang Act and use of a firearm.

Last January, Badelle received an additional sentence of two years and eight months for manufacturing a deadly weapon by a prisoner, the CDCR said.

Blackwell is serving a sentence of life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

The investigation into Badelle's death remains ongoing.