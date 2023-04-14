IN PHOTOS: History of tense situations at the California State Capitol
By Cecilio Padilla
/ CBS Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – As a symbol of the state, the Capitol building has been a lightning rod of activity over the course of California's sometimes turbulent history.
On Thursday, a "credible threat" prompted some lawmakers to evacuate from the building. Authorities said Wednesday night's shootings in Citrus Heights and Roseville appear to be linked to the threat – with a search still underway for the suspect, 30-year-old Hayward resident Jackson Pinney.
Despite the heightened alert status, it felt like business as usual inside the building on Thursday.
Young students could even still be seen getting tours inside the Capitol.
Law enforcement officials were concerned about more possible political unrest leading up to the inauguration of Pres. Joe Biden. Despite some protests, no major incidents occurred.
However, this was not the case back on June 26, 2016 when dueling protesters clashed outside the California State Capitol.
A group that called themselves the Traditionalist Worker Party, along with the Golden State Skinheads, organized a rally outside the Capitol that Sunday. They were met by counter-protesters and the situation escalated – ending with nearly a dozen people being stabbed or beaten.
Authorities said a parolee with a reported grudge against then-Gov. Gray Davis was behind the attack, which happened just as the Assembly was clearing out after an evening session. The suspect died in the incident.
The shocking image of the burned-out truck in front of California's Capitol left a lasting impression – and prompted the installation of new anti-vehicle obstacles all around the building.
Decades before that, the California State Capitol became a flashpoint during the Civil Rights Movement. On May 2, 1967, armed protesters entered the Capitol building and Assembly chambers.
The protest was in response to the then-pending Mulford Act, which would prohibit Californians from carrying loaded firearms in public without a permit. Ronald Reagan, who was California's governor at the time, went on to sign that bill into law a little over a month after the incident.
The California State Capitol building was completed in 1874.