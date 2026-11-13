Imaginarium at Cal Expo opening delayed by rain

A series of storms will delay the opening of Imaginarium, a Cal Expo spokesperson said on Friday.

The holiday light festival was scheduled to have its opening on Nov. 14, but will now open on Nov. 18 according to the event's website.

The spokesperson confirmed that tickets that were purchased for the opening weekend can be used on a later date.

Imaginarium was first held in Santa Clara and has since expanded to numerous other cities, including Sacramento.

The event consists of festive light displays, amusement park-style rides and ice skating among other attractions.