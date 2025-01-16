Watch CBS News
Local News

Image shows van's crash into Arden-Arcade apartment complex

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ARDEN-ARCADE — Two units were damaged when a van crashed into a Sacramento-area apartment complex, officials said Thursday. 

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the two-story Del Norte Park apartment complex along Robertson Avenue in Arden-Arcade, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. 

Images from Metro Fire show a van completely entered a unit and crashed into an interior wall. The Red Cross will be assisting the people who live in the two affected units.

van into apt complex arden
Sacramento Metro Fire

Metro Fire said the driver was released at the scene with no injuries. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.