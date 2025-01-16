Image shows van's crash into Arden-Arcade apartment complex

ARDEN-ARCADE — Two units were damaged when a van crashed into a Sacramento-area apartment complex, officials said Thursday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the two-story Del Norte Park apartment complex along Robertson Avenue in Arden-Arcade, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Images from Metro Fire show a van completely entered a unit and crashed into an interior wall. The Red Cross will be assisting the people who live in the two affected units.

Sacramento Metro Fire

Metro Fire said the driver was released at the scene with no injuries. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.