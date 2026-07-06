Illegal fireworks suspected in fire that destroyed Yuba City preschool playground

A Yuba City preschool playground was destroyed in a Fourth of July fire that investigators believe may have been sparked by illegal fireworks.

Creative Kids Preschool owner Michelle Lightle showed CBS News Sacramento the damage that is now forcing her students, from infants to 5-year-olds, to stay indoors.

"This area was shaded and it was specifically for our babies to be able to be outside," Lightle said. "It's just a disaster and unnecessary, completely unnecessary."

The playground is now charred and blackened. Plastic toys have melted, and the turf that had been laid on the ground is gone.

The Yuba City Fire Department was able to extinguish the flames before they spread into the preschool building. A neighboring business also suffered significant smoke damage.

Yuba City Fire Marshal Jaswant Singh said investigators are looking for evidence he can present to a judge to prove the fire was sparked by an illegal firework.

In Yuba City, possessing illegal fireworks can result in a $1,000 fine and a misdemeanor criminal charge.

"If you look at our call screen, we were just so busy in suppression," Singh said. "Illegal fireworks, a lot, going on."

For the preschool, the damage has already been done.

"It is just so dangerous. You just don't know where they're going to land," Lightle said.

Now, she's hoping the destruction serves as a warning to anyone still choosing to use illegal fireworks.

"Stop this nonsense," Lightle said. "Our community is worth more."

Singh said the Yuba City Fire Department responded to 103 calls between July 3 and July 4 — roughly three times its normal call volume for that time period.