Watch CBS News
Local News

Fairfield bicyclist dies after being hit on I-80 off-ramp at Airbase Parkway

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Read Full Bio
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

A bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup truck on an Interstate 80 off-ramp in Fairfield late Thursday morning.

Just before noon, the pickup was exiting the freeway at Airbase Parkway when the driver encountered the bicyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the driver steered toward the shoulder and braked but was unable to avoid hitting the bicyclist.

Investigators said the bicyclist had been riding in or near the off-ramp's traffic lanes before the crash.

No information about the bicyclist has been released.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue