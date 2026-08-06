Fairfield bicyclist dies after being hit on I-80 off-ramp at Airbase Parkway

A bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup truck on an Interstate 80 off-ramp in Fairfield late Thursday morning.

Just before noon, the pickup was exiting the freeway at Airbase Parkway when the driver encountered the bicyclist, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the driver steered toward the shoulder and braked but was unable to avoid hitting the bicyclist.

Investigators said the bicyclist had been riding in or near the off-ramp's traffic lanes before the crash.

No information about the bicyclist has been released.