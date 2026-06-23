I-80 blocked in Placer County after semi hauling pigs overturns

Westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada is blocked after a big rig hauling pigs overturned late Monday night in Placer County.

The crash happened near Magra, north of Colfax, a little before midnight.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up on its side, blocking both westbound lanes of I-80.

Some of the pigs that survived the crash. A number of animals died.

Pigs that were being hauled by the semi could be heard squealing at the scene.

Traffic is being diverted at Secret Town Road. No estimated reopening time has been released.