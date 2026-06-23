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I-80 blocked in Placer County after semi hauling pigs overturns

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada is blocked after a big rig hauling pigs overturned late Monday night in Placer County.

The crash happened near Magra, north of Colfax, a little before midnight. 

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up on its side, blocking both westbound lanes of I-80.

sh-animal-truck-rollover-7am-liveshot-jun23.jpg
Some of the pigs that survived the crash. A number of animals died.

Pigs that were being hauled by the semi could be heard squealing at the scene. 

Traffic is being diverted at Secret Town Road. No estimated reopening time has been released. 

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