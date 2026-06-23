I-80 blocked in Placer County after semi hauling pigs overturns
Westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra Nevada is blocked after a big rig hauling pigs overturned late Monday night in Placer County.
The crash happened near Magra, north of Colfax, a little before midnight.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but the big rig ended up on its side, blocking both westbound lanes of I-80.
Pigs that were being hauled by the semi could be heard squealing at the scene.
Traffic is being diverted at Secret Town Road. No estimated reopening time has been released.