Chain controls in effect on Interstate 80 from Cisco Grove to Truckee, 1st of the season

First widespread rain and snow of the season for Northern California

TRUCKEE – The Northern California high Sierra Nevada region is seeing its first chain controls of the season as a series of storms move through the region.

Rain and snow started hitting late Wednesday night.

By early Thursday morning, chain controls had gone up on Interstate 80.

Caltrans says chains are now required on all vehicles, except those with four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Cisco Grove in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County on eastbound I-80.

Westbound I-80 controls are in effect from the Donner Lake Interchange to Eagle Lakes.

We are waking up to a dusting of snow in the Sierra this AM! Chains or snow tires are required from Nyack to the Donner Lake Interchange. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/jLKU9hsi6d — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) October 31, 2024

Trucks headed westbound are also being required to stop for a break check just west of Nyack in Placer County.

No chain controls in effect on Highway 50 as of Thursday morning.