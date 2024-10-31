Chain controls in effect on Interstate 80 from Cisco Grove to Truckee, 1st of the season
TRUCKEE – The Northern California high Sierra Nevada region is seeing its first chain controls of the season as a series of storms move through the region.
Rain and snow started hitting late Wednesday night.
By early Thursday morning, chain controls had gone up on Interstate 80.
Caltrans says chains are now required on all vehicles, except those with four-wheel-drive with snow tires, from Cisco Grove in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County on eastbound I-80.
Westbound I-80 controls are in effect from the Donner Lake Interchange to Eagle Lakes.
Trucks headed westbound are also being required to stop for a break check just west of Nyack in Placer County.
No chain controls in effect on Highway 50 as of Thursday morning.