Dixon I-80 backup prompted by person barricaded in vehicle

Traffic is recovering on Interstate 80 in Solano County on Friday afternoon after an incident involving a person barricaded in a vehicle.

California Highway Patrol says all lanes in both directions of I-80 were shut down at Pedrick Road in the Dixon area.

Officers were helping Dixon police with a person who had barricaded themselves in a vehicle. Exactly what led up to the barricade situation is unclear.

The person was taken into custody and the freeway is now reopening. Eastbound only has one lane open as of 4:30 p.m., but westbound is fully clear.

Drivers should expect residual delays as traffic catches back up.