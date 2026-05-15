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Dixon I-80 backup prompted by person barricaded in vehicle

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
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Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

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Traffic is recovering on Interstate 80 in Solano County on Friday afternoon after an incident involving a person barricaded in a vehicle.

California Highway Patrol says all lanes in both directions of I-80 were shut down at Pedrick Road in the Dixon area.

Officers were helping Dixon police with a person who had barricaded themselves in a vehicle. Exactly what led up to the barricade situation is unclear.

The person was taken into custody and the freeway is now reopening. Eastbound only has one lane open as of 4:30 p.m., but westbound is fully clear.

Drivers should expect residual delays as traffic catches back up. 

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