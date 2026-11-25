It's the night before the turkey feast, and around Sacramento, it's a little less Thanksgiving and a little more drinks-giving.

"Pocha House is on here. Townies on here. Tipsy Putt. Everywhere," Sacramento resident Beverly Walters said.

Those are just a few of the local spots people are heading to on this night, one of the busiest nights for bars and restaurants of the year.

To make it easy for locals and visitors is an organized Thanksgiving Eve Bar Crawl.

"It's just important for us to be able to highlight a lot of places so people can like hop around and they can experience a lot of places that maybe they wouldn't normally go," H.E.R.E. Director of Operations Faith Christian explained.

That's the whole point -- bring loved ones together and lift up local business.

"It supports obviously all of our staff, and you know, everyone's got to feed their children and their cats and their dogs," The Snug Manager Kaleb Moore shared. "It's always fun to give back and support your families as you go too."

It's the organization H.E.R.E.'s first official bar crawl the night before Thanksgiving, helping support bars and restaurants bring in more money that'll help carry them for the rest of the year.

"We're born and raised here. This is where our roots are," Christian continued. "We really love everything about Sacramento, and it's just like important that some of these places that maybe just don't get the like highlight that they would normally get."

Over 500 people signed up for this event with more than 15 businesses participating. That means over 500 people are helping support the local economy while also getting special time in with loved ones.

"[The Snug] is a family-owned business, so it's really nice to just pour into the community, and it's a great spot in Sacramento. So it's like, why not?" Sacramentan Michaela Cobb said.

"I used to live here for like a year, so it's nice to be back and just be with my friends during the holidays," Bar Crawl Participant Megan Ramirez shared.