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Woman accused of swinging knife at victim barricades herself in Sacramento home

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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A woman accused of swinging a knife at someone has barricaded herself inside a Sacramento home on Tuesday night, officials said.

The Sacramento Police Department said officers responded just after 6:30 p.m. to the 20 block of Howe Avenue after receiving reports of an assault, police said.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT were called to the scene.

Police have not released information about any injuries or identified the suspect or victim.

The investigation remains active, and police said additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

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