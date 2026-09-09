Sacramento County woman killed by man she had restraining order against, sheriff says

A 38-year-old woman shot and killed outside a Sacramento County shopping center Tuesday had been stalked and harassed for months by the man suspected of killing her, sheriff's officials said Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspected shooter as 22-year-old Rohit Rohit, who was later found dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Highway 50.

Deputies were called just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the shopping center near Panera on Howe Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area.

Investigators said Rohit was waiting at the shopping center when the woman arrived. He approached her, and when she tried to run away, detectives said he chased her and shot her multiple times before shooting her again at close range.

Photo of Rohit Rohit provided by authorities. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.

Detectives said Rohit had been stalking and harassing her since at least January, when she found an Apple AirTag hidden under the hood of her vehicle.

In other incidents, investigators said Rohit let air out of one of her tires and followed her to work so he could offer help, and later obtained a copy of her apartment key and entered her home while she was sleeping.

The woman eventually obtained a restraining order in May after deputies repeatedly urged her to do so, according to the sheriff's office. She reported a possible violation in July after Rohit allegedly left groceries outside her home.

After Tuesday's shooting, witnesses gave deputies a description of Rohit's vehicle. Investigators used the Flock license plate reader system to locate it near Highway 50 and Howe Avenue.

Deputies found Rohit dead inside the vehicle after it stopped on the freeway. The response shut down Highway 50 between Howe and Watt avenues for hours.

Detectives are still investigating what happened immediately before the killing.