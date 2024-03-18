Man falls to his death from hot-air balloon in Australia, leaving pilot and passengers "traumatized"

A man fell to his death from a hot-air balloon Monday as it passed over suburban Melbourne, Australia's second-largest city.

The hot-air balloon took off from Melbourne's northern suburbs early in the morning and was in the air for about 30 minutes before the man fell from the basket.

His body was found in a residential area that Victoria state police closed off to traffic. The balloon landed safely many miles from where the man's body was found.

Police said it will prepare a report for the coroner and the death is not being treated as suspicious. Police are also speaking with the balloon's pilot, other occupants and witnesses.

A police officer walks past a trailer with a hot-air balloon basket on it after the discovery of a man's body at Yarra Bend Park in Melbourne, Monday, March 18, 2024. Diego Fedele / AP

The National Commercial Hot-Air Ballooning Industry and the Australian Ballooning Federation expressed condolences for the man's family and friends.

"Hot-air balloon baskets are designed with safety in mind, specifically to prevent passengers from falling out accidentally or from any accidental exit," their written statement said. "Passengers and the pilot are understandably traumatized by this tragedy and the operator is arranging psychological support and counselling for all affected."

Several other hot air balloons made landings at nearby parks shortly after the incident, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

Between 2008 and 2022, there were fewer than 30 deaths from hot air balloon accidents worldwide, according to statistic from Gitnux. Wind-related weather conditions are factors in 93% of serious hot air balloon accidents, the market research company said.

In January, four people were killed when a hot air balloon crashed in Arizona.