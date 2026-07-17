Sacramento River Delta mural trail launches with new artwork in Hood

A new mural celebrating the history and landscape of Hood was unveiled Friday in the Sacramento River Delta community.

Created by artist Daniel Pedersen, the mural is displayed outside the Hood Supply Company Bar & Grill on Hood Franklin Road.

Organizers said the artwork highlights Hood's agricultural heritage, Sacramento River setting, local wildlife and generations of people who helped shape the community.

Friday's unveiling also marked the launch of the California Delta Mural Trail, a new Wide Open Walls initiative designed to connect Delta communities through public art.

Future installations are expected to encourage visitors to explore the region's history, waterfronts, wineries, restaurants and other small businesses.

Hood, located about 10 miles west of Elk Grove, began as the river landing of Richland in 1860, later growing alongside the Delta's farms, river trade and railroad expansion.