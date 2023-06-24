Watch CBS News
Local News

Home video captures goats on the run through Elverta neighborhood

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Hundreds of goats roaming in the Elverta neighborhood
Hundreds of goats roaming in the Elverta neighborhood 00:48

ELVERTA - Caught on camera, goats were on the run in a local neighborhood.

CBS13 viewer James Howard shared this Ring camera video showing dozens of goats on the run.

The video was taken just before 6 a.m. in the area of Harvest Falls and Ranch River drives, west of Cherry Glenn Golf Course.

The grazing goats are being used to reduce the fire threat by eating away dry grass. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on June 23, 2023 / 6:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.