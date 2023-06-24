Home video captures goats on the run through Elverta neighborhood
ELVERTA - Caught on camera, goats were on the run in a local neighborhood.
CBS13 viewer James Howard shared this Ring camera video showing dozens of goats on the run.
The video was taken just before 6 a.m. in the area of Harvest Falls and Ranch River drives, west of Cherry Glenn Golf Course.
The grazing goats are being used to reduce the fire threat by eating away dry grass.
