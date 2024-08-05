Watch CBS News
Local News

Hit-and-run suspect left bicyclist with major injuries in Placer County, CHP says

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

PLACER COUNTY – Detectives are asking for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who left a bicyclist hurt near Thunder Valley Casino over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol says, just after 4 a.m. Sunday, the bicyclists were riding on the shoulder of Industrial Avenue, near Sunset Avenue, when a sedan apparently drifted into the shoulder – striking one of the bicyclists.

The bicyclist suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital, officers say; the driver didn't stop.

chp-hit-and-run-suspect.jpg
Photo of the hit-and-run suspect released by CHP. CHP Auburn

Investigators believe the sedan, a mid-2010s Nissan Versa, will have noticeable damage to its right front fender along with bumper damage.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the Auburn CHP office. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.