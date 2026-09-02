Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver while trying to repair bike in Sacramento County

A woman died after she was struck by a vehicle while trying to repair her bicycle along Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento County, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday night.

CHP South Sacramento said the woman, who has not been identified, was riding her bicycle in the right bike lane of Franklin Boulevard when a trailer attached to her bicycle became detached.

The trailer's axle had broken, and the woman got off her bicycle and was attempting to repair it when she was struck by a black pickup truck, the CHP said.

The pickup truck fled the scene after hitting the woman. The woman's boyfriend witnessed the crash, according to the CHP.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

CHP officers are continuing to investigate the crash and are actively searching for the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck or the collision is asked to contact CHP South Sacramento.