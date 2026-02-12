Hilary Duff bringing "The Lucky Me" tour to Wheatland in July 2026

Pop music superstar Hilary Duff is set to go on a world tour for the first time in nearly two decades, and the greater Sacramento area is on the list.

On Thursday, Duff announced the dates for her "the lucky me tour."

The tour will be in support of her new album, "luck… or something," set to drop on Feb. 20.

Dates all across North America, Europe, and Oceania will be part of Duff's tour.

Come July 12, the tour is scheduled to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland. It will be one of the three scheduled California dates for Duff, the others being July 8 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and July 11 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.

Presale tickets for the U.S. dates of the tour are set to go on sale Feb. 18.