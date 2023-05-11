Highway hazmat incidents more of a risk than on railways

SACRAMENTO - Northern California is no stranger to toxic train derailments, and there's a renewed focus on rail safety following the recent disaster in East Palestine, Ohio. But when it comes to toxic transport in California, the highway may be more risky than the rail.

On April 28, 1973, over five terrifying hours, 48 people were injured as explosions ripped through a bomb-filled freight train at the Roseville Railyard. The bombs, bound for the Vietnam War, were set off by flames from overheated train brakes.

On July 14, 1991, the Dunsmuir train derailment dumped more than 90,000 gallons of herbicide into the Sacramento River, killing millions of fish and animals and making locals sick. That derailment prompted a congressional hearing led by then-Congresswoman Barbara Boxer.

"Why has it taken 21 accidents on this stretch of track in the last 16 years?" said Rep. Boxer at the hearing.

Three decades later, hearings continue, the most recent one was in the wake of the recent Ohio derailment.

But while the nation is focused on rail safety, hazardous materials are being transported by planes and trucks too. And based on federal data, planes and big rigs may actually be a bigger concern.

According to Department of Transportation data, there were 18 times more highway hazmat incidents in California than rail incidents over the past 10 years, with highway hazmat damages totaling nearly $38 million ($37,913,312) -- eight times more than the costs of rail incidents in California ($4,505,037).

While trains can physically carry more volume, legally, trucks can carry the same types of hazardous materials and may face more hazards. For instance, a fiery tanker truck crash in South Lake Tahoe killed the driver, shut down Highway 50, and contaminated the Truckee River. Reports reveal the tanker swerved to avoid hitting a Prius that cut it off.

In San Joaquin County, there were 18 times as many highway hazmat incidents as incidents on the railway. In Sacramento County, 35 times as many highway incidents.

"And people would say, 'Oh, gosh, it's so dangerous... I don't even want to be traveling next to a gasoline truck.' But really, it's very, very safe," said Bob Richard, former DOT Hazmat Deputy Administrator.

Richard insists that highway hazmat transportation is statistically pretty safe, noting the number of related fatalities is relatively low – when you consider how much is being transported via highway.

"There's over 2 million shipments of hazmat every day in the United States of America. And most of that stuff is moving by highway," he said.

Statewide, airplane hazmat incidents also surpass trains. Although the majority involve lithium-ion batteries exploding in passenger luggage, there are incidents of hazardous materials transported in the belly of a plane.

Still, highway hazmat incidents far outnumber all other forms of transportation.

Even in Placer County, home of the busy Roseville Freight Railyard and the largest local hazmat incident to date, there are still far more hazmat incidents on the highway than on the railway.