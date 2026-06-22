Highway 50 crash near Twin Bridges kills motorcyclist

A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash on Highway 50 in the Sierra Nevada late Monday morning.

California Highway Patrol's South Lake Tahoe office said the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. near Slippery Ford Road, east of the El Dorado County community of Twin Bridges.

Officers believe the motorcyclist was heading east on Highway 50 when the rider crossed into oncoming traffic.

The motorcycle then collided with an SUV, leaving the rider with fatal injuries

Authorities have not released the motorcyclist's name.

Due to the crash, Highway 50 is under one-way traffic control near Slippery Ford Road.