Highway 50 construction in Sacramento to be completed by summer, Caltrans says

Blocked lanes and backed-up traffic – it's a familiar sight within Caltrans' major construction project through downtown Sacramento. Many drivers want to know: When will it end?

The Fix 50 project first began in 2021. Here's what Caltrans spokesperson Sergio Ochoa Sanchez told CBS News Sacramento last summer: "We are aiming to finish or complete this project by the end of this year."

But with just days left on the calendar, we checked back with Caltrans, and they've got a new answer.

"The end completion date for the whole project, we are aiming to be summer of 2026," Ochoa Sanchez said.

Caltrans says that date is still within the contractor's approved window of work.

Throughout the project, there have been complications. CBS News Sacramento first reported last July that a section of the freeway was built with a bad batch of crumbling concrete and needed to be replaced.

"We wanted to get it right," said Steve Nelson, another Caltrans spokesperson.

The project's original cost estimate was just under $400 million. That's now ballooned to more than $500,000.

"I'm sure it's frustrating for taxpayers, but we're trying to build the best project that we can build," Nelson said.

What work still needs to be finished?

"We need to do some landscaping work, some electrical work, some painting," Ochoa Sanchez said. "There is still work that's going to be happening on the on-ramps and off-ramps."

The next milestone is completing the center median, so the freeway's new carpool lanes can be opened.

"We're aiming to have the concrete barrier completed by the middle of January," Ochoa Sanchez said.

Once it's finished, there will be 14 miles of new lanes, and it's work that Caltrans hopes will last more than a lifetime.

"The goal is to have a project that will last 100 years or more," Ochoa Sanchez said.

Caltrans says there could still be some additional lane and ramp closures during nighttime hours, but they do not expect any more 55-hour closures that last an entire weekend.