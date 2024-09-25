Chase ends with gunfight, suspect dead on Highway 20 near Marysville

Gunfight between chase suspect, deputies ends with suspect dead near Marysville

YUBA COUNTY – A suspect has died after a chase that saw him exchange gunfire with law enforcement officers in Yuba County late Tuesday night.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says the chase started just before 10:30 p.m. when deputies tried to pull over a truck along Marysville Road, near Shadowbrook Trail, in the Browns Valley area.

Deputies say the driver wouldn't yield, prompting a 30-minute chase that ended when the truck was disabled along Highway 20, near Walnut Avenue, north of Marysville.

Scene of the shooting investigation. Highway 20 remained closed into mid-Wednesday morning. CBS13

Just before 11 p.m., deputies say the suspect then started shooting from his truck -- prompting law enforcement officers to fire back.

The suspect died at the scene, the sheriff's department says. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident, the sheriff's office confirmed.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect at this point in the investigation.

Highway 20 remained closed through early Wednesday morning.