3 killed in Highway 113 crash between Dixon and Vacaville

Three people were killed in a head-on crash on Highway 113 in rural Solano County on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 6:35 a.m. just north of Hay Road, east of Vacaville and south of Dixon.

CHP said a red GMC pickup was passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed when it crossed into opposing traffic and hit a gray Ram pickup head-on.

Scene of the crash on Highway 113. CHP Solano

Officers responding to the crash were told by the Solano County Sheriff's Office that multiple people were unresponsive. When officers arrived, they found the driver and passenger of the GMC dead.

Fire crews soon pronounced the driver of the Ram dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Highway 113 is closed in both directions in the area, with traffic being diverted at Hay Road and Fry Road. CHP said the closure is causing minimal traffic impacts.