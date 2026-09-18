Stanislaus County trench incident near Hickman leaves 1 dead

One person died after becoming trapped in a trench near Hickman in Stanislaus County on Friday morning.

Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District said its crews were called to the area of Lake and Hickman roads just before 10:30 a.m. for a reported trench rescue.

Fire officials said the initial report was that a person was trapped inside the trench. The response was upgraded to a technical rescue, bringing additional trucks and a rescue unit to the scene.

Scene of the trench collapse. Modesto Fire Department

After crews assessed the situation, the operation shifted from a rescue to a recovery. One person was confirmed dead, fire officials said.

The recovery was completed Friday, and fire officials said Cal/OSHA had taken over the investigation.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who died or said what led to them becoming trapped.

It also remains unclear what company was performing work at the site.