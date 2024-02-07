Here's where chain controls are in effect for Sierra highways

KINGVALE — Snowfall and slick roads were impacting drivers across the Sierra on Wednesday.

Chain controls were in place along Interstate 80 for travelers in both directions. Eastbound drivers were required to have chains on their tires between Kingvale and the Donner Lake interchange. Westbound drivers must have chains on their tires between the interchange and Baxter.

Truck drivers traveling on I-80 were required to have maximum chains in their possession and were being screened at Applegate in the eastbound lanes and five miles west of Reno in the westbound lanes.

Over on Highway 50, there were no chain controls in place as of 4:30 p.m., but trucks traveling westbound were being screened for chains at Meyers in El Dorado County.

More wet weather was falling across Northern California on Wednesday, bringing rain the the Sacramento Valley and snow to higher elevations in the Sierra Nevada.

In just the last week, snowfall in California significantly bumped the average statewide snowpack up – from 50% to 73%.

