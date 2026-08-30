Henderson hits 2 homers, Orioles score 7 unanswered runs to rally past Athletics 8-5

Gunnar Henderson hit two homers and drove in five runs, Coby Mayo hit a three-run homer, and the Baltimore Orioles scored seven unanswered runs to rally past the Athletics 8-5 on Sunday.

Baltimore (68-69) improves to one game under .500 for the first time since April 30 and sits one game back of the third and final AL wild-card spot.

Henderson hit a line drive over the center field wall for a 1-0 first-inning lead. The Athletics then scored five straight runs before Mayo pulled Baltimore back in the game with his 15th home run off a left-handed pitcher this season — breaking a tie with Atlanta's Matt Olson for most in the majors.

Henderson hit his second home run 413 feet to drive in the go-ahead runs in the fifth before capping the scoring with an RBI triple in the eighth as Baltimore completed a three-game sweep.

He is the third player in the MLB this season with a triple in a multihomer game and the first to do so for Baltimore since Nelson Cruz on Sept. 7, 2014.

Chris Bassitt (6-4) gave up five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings for Baltimore while striking out four. Yennier Cano worked a hitless ninth for his third save of the year.

Lawrence Butler extended his hitting streak to eight games with a two-run double in the first to give the Athletics a 2-1 lead. Jeff McNeil tacked on an RBI double in the third, and Brian Serven extended the lead to 5-1 in the fourth.

Jeffrey Springs (3-13) surrendered seven runs off six hits while fanning six for the Athletics in 4 2/3 innings.

Orioles' first baseman Pete Alonso was hit on the side of the helmet with a pitch in the eighth.

Up next

Athletics: LHP Gage Jump (6-8, 4.69 ERA) opens game one over the Rangers on Monday.

Orioles: Yet to announce a starter for a series opener with the Rockies on Monday.