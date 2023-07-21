Heat Advisory extends into the weekend along with hazy skies. See where the haze is coming from.

SACRAMENTO - We're heating up Friday and into the weekend with more triple digit temperatures across northern California. A few areas will have a chance of setting new records both Friday and Saturday. Along with the heat, expect hazy skies over the new few days.

THE SOURCE OF THE HEAT

High pressure has started to build in from the east keeping the heat dominant across the southwest. Temperatures will continue to build Friday through Saturday before another shift in our weather pattern arrives.

The positioning of the high means predominantly southwest flow over Northern California. Keep monsoon moisture away and the Sierra dry.

Until our next pattern shift, delta breezes will be shut down too allowing temperatures to stay warm through the overnight hours.

With little to no relief, a Heat Advisory remains in effect Friday through Saturday evening across northern California with highs ranging from 100-113 degrees. In the evening, temperatures stay warm as overnight lows drop into the 70s for most across the valley.

For portions of the Central Valley into southern portions of the Sierra foothills, a Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect through 11 PM Saturday.

Heat risk will be high the next few days. Make sure to stay hydrated, limit your time outside during peak heat and find ways to stay cool. Sacramento has opened a number of cooling centers to provide residents relief from the heat.

SMOKE HAZE STAYS

Skies are expected to be hazy over the next few days as the Flat Fire in Oregon continues to burn. Smoke and haze from the fire continues to drift south into northern California.

Here's a look at model projections of where the thickest smoke is headed.

Along with the heat today and Saturday, skies will stay hazy thanks to smoke from the Flat Fire in Oregon. Smoke will continue to slide south the next few days.

Here's where the bulk of it builds up. #CAwx @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/phwO3VfofY — Ashley Nanfria (@ashleynanfria) July 21, 2023

YOUR WEEKEND FORECAST

Valley

Heat peaks again across the Sacramento Valley on Saturday as highs reach for the triple digits again. A little bit of relief arrives Sunday with more delta breezes present. Partly cloudy skies to end of the weekend as highs reach for the upper 90s. Keep water handy for any weekend plans!

Foothills

Across the foothills this weekend, it will be very warm. Hot again Saturday with highs in the triple digits across the lower foothills. A slight delta breeze will help drop temperatures into the upper 90s on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Sierra

If your heading up to the mountains to escape the peak of the valley heat, be ready for a warm and sunny weekend. Highs will be the hottest on Saturday with highs in the 90s. Breezy and partly cloudy by Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Delta

Across the Delta, expect another hot day on Saturday as highs stay in the triple digits. Around Vacaville, we're forecatsing a highs of 102 degrees. Well above our average high this time of the year which is typically around 95 degrees. Thanks to more delta breezes Sunday, highs will be closer to average.

Bay Area

The cool spots this weekend will be along the coast with a strong marine layer present. Dense fog will be possible in the early morning before lower clouds thin. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 60s and 70s.