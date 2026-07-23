Major injury head-on crash sends vehicle into canal in Sutter County, CHP says

A major injury crash involving multiple vehicles shut down part of West Riego Road in Sutter County on Thursday evening, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of West Riego Road and Pacific Avenue.

The CHP said it appears the collision was a head-on crash, with one vehicle ending up in a canal along the roadway. Multiple vehicles were involved and were blocking the roadway.

The extent of the victims' injuries has not been released.

The CHP said Riego Road at Pacific Avenue will remain closed for approximately one hour while emergency crews respond and investigate the crash.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.