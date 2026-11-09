Fair Play Harvest Festival showcases El Dorado County wine country

There was a strong turnout this weekend in El Dorado County for the Harvest Festival, which showcases wineries in Fair Play.

The event offers visitors a chance to explore the region's wineries with food pairings.

Windwalker Vineyards is one of the Fair Play wineries that has survived the downturn in the wine industry.

The winery does not charge for tastings and says word of mouth, good wine and its wine club have helped keep business going.

This weekend, Windwalker also celebrated its 20th anniversary under the same ownership.

The winery has won numerous awards for its wines and says it is grateful and proud of the family atmosphere, where visitors can come and learn about wine.

"We play fair in Fair Play and don't charge for tastings," Windwalker owner Alanna Taft said.

"We never wanted to be a Napa type. We've always been a country home feel. That's why our wine club members and customers are like family."

Taft added, "I don't subscribe to tasting fees."

Windwalker Vineyards says it doesn't charge tasting fees because it wants visitors to learn what they like without paying for something they don't enjoy.

Fair Play is home to dozens of wineries about an hour and 15 minutes from Sacramento.