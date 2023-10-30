Watch CBS News
Halloween event brings community back to park haunted by crime in South Sacramento

By Marlee Ginter

SACRAMENTO - Police and fire crews filled a local park Sunday, but not for the usual crime scene.  William Chorley Park in South Sacramento has been haunted by violence.  But people now use Halloween to make sure the real ghosts and goblins get to have fun.  

The scary masks and gory makeup are finally the only things to fear at the park after crime once kept people out.

"The parking lot right where I'm standing right now used to be full of abandoned vehicles, burned-out trailers, prostitution, drugs, needles everywhere," said Matthew King.

Matthew King says two and half years ago people couldn't even use the park. In fact, people were so afraid that neighbors had slowly become strangers.

"A lot of people in our neighborhood don't decorate their houses anymore. They don't hand out treats. So there's really nowhere for the kids to go," said Matthew.

That's why he started a Trunk-or-Treat event three years ago, inviting Sacramento Police and Fire Departments along with vendors to host a family movie night.

"They really are looking forward to this park becoming something great and I think it shows that people want to be here so it's really great. I'm really excited about it," said Matthew's wife, Lindsey.

From crime-ridden to community-driven, Chorley Park is once again a neighborhood centerpiece.  

"People didn't feel safe coming here. Moms with kids definitely didn't feel safe coming here and so it's huge to see the reactivation of this park," said Matthew.

In the past, they've had 200 kids and roughly a dozen cars participate in the trunk-or-treat.
But organizers tell CBS13 it just keeps growing and this was the biggest year so far.

