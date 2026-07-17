Teen bike group behind viral Stanislaus videos admits dangerous stunts are done for online views

A teenage bike group at the center of viral videos showing them weaving through traffic and hitting cars in Stanislaus County says the behavior is intentional and often driven by social media attention.

CBS News Sacramento sat down with members of the group on Thursday after the owner of its social media page agreed to an interview. The group, whose members ranged from about 11 to 18, describes its activity as "Bad Bike Life."

Members acknowledged that there are different types of riders within the culture.

They said riders who intentionally cut in front of moving vehicles are known as "swervers," while those who deliberately strike parked cars refer to themselves as "bumper boys."

"I declare myself as a bumper boy, because I hit them on purpose," one rider said during the interview. "I just do it for real. I love doing it. It's just my thing."

The group said a ride planned for this weekend in Ceres is still expected to happen but claimed social media posts suggesting they planned to take over a freeway were intended to troll law enforcement rather than reflect their actual plans.

The riders also acknowledged that some participants do not consider the impact their actions have on drivers.

"Most of the people don't take account of the cars," one rider said. "They're swerving it for the views."

The interview follows reporting earlier this week in which Riverbank Police Services and the Ceres Police Department warned they are increasing enforcement after videos showed bicyclists surrounding vehicles, riding into oncoming traffic and, in some cases, striking cars.

During the interview, the riders said some participants seek adrenaline while others are motivated by social media attention and viral videos.

Moments after the interview concluded, Modesto police responded to the area.

Neighbors told CBS 13 they called police after witnessing a rider intentionally strike a vehicle.

CBS 13 witnessed officers detain one of the riders who had just participated in the interview. Police confirmed the rider was arrested.

The circumstances surrounding the arrest and any potential charges were not immediately released.

A nearby resident said the behavior has become a recurring concern.

"I'm by myself with my three-year-old," the neighbor said. "Like, what am I gonna do?"

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, which provides law enforcement services for Riverbank, has said it is actively investigating last weekend's Riverbank ride and is asking anyone with surveillance video or information about property damage or reckless riding to contact Riverbank Police Services.

Earlier this week, Sgt. Nathan Crane said deputies are shifting from education to enforcement, while Ceres police said the city will use its bicycle ordinance, which allows officers to seize bicycles and issue fines for reckless riding and traffic violations.