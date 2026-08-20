Grass Valley woman arrested after deputies seize suspected cocaine, meth

A Grass Valley woman was arrested after a Nevada County Sheriff's Office detective seized more than a pound of suspected cocaine and several ounces of suspected methamphetamine during a search Wednesday, authorities said.

On the afternoon of Aug. 19, a detective encountered 40-year-old Jennifer Lynn Dietrick at a car wash in Grass Valley, the sheriff's office said.

The same detective had previously arrested Dietrick on drug-related charges and knew she was under court-ordered pretrial supervision that included search and seizure conditions.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Dietrick complied when the detective searched her vehicle. She also told the detective that a nearby motorhome belonged to her, and investigators searched that vehicle as well.

The detective allegedly found 1.1 pounds of suspected cocaine and 57 grams of suspected methamphetamine.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Investigators also found pills identified as Trazodone, drug paraphernalia and other suspected illegal substances that will be tested to determine their identities, officials said.

Dietrick faces multiple drug-related charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and unauthorized possession of certain controlled substances, officials said.

Dietrick was booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility and is being held on $100,000 bail.