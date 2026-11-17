A sign belonging to a Sikh house of worship in Granite Bay has been vandalized four times since June, and sheriff's detectives are asking for help identifying the person believed responsible.

The sign sits along Sierra College Boulevard at Polo Ranch Place, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the first vandalism happened in mid-June, followed by another incident on Sept. 16. Eleven days later, the sign was cut down.

After detectives reviewed surveillance video from the area, the sign was put back up Oct. 22.

Investigators said the sign was then cut down again on Nov. 8.

Detectives have now released surveillance images of the person they believe is responsible. The person was seen leaving the area on a scooter.

The sheriff's office has not said what may be motivating the repeated vandalism.

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff's Office.