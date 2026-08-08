Granite Bay fire evacuations lifted after several neighborhoods were ordered out

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted for a fire that forced people from several Granite Bay neighborhoods Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported near Sierra College Boulevard and King Ranch Place, on the western side of Granite Bay near the Roseville city limits.

Placer County sheriff's deputies initially evacuated homes along Cavitt Ranch Place, Hidden Valley Place, Baywood Road, J-Bar-B Drive and King Ranch Place as firefighters responded.

The sheriff's office later announced that all evacuation orders and warnings had been lifted, allowing residents to return to the affected neighborhoods.

The streets are clustered in a residential area along Sierra College Boulevard.

Authorities have not released an estimate of the fire's size or said whether any structures were damaged.