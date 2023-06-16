Warriors hire Mike Dunleavy Jr. as new general manager

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Golden State Warriors have reached a deal with current team executive Mike Dunleavy Jr. to be the new general manager following the departure of Bob Myers.

Dunleavy is the Warriors' vice president of basketball operations. The team confirmed his promotion to general manager Friday morning after word of his hiring was first reported by ESPN.

OFFICIAL: Mike Dunleavy Jr. has been promoted to General Manager.



Mike enters his sixth season in the Warriors' front office, serving as Vice President, Basketball Operations for the past two seasons after two years as Assistant General Manager.



— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 16, 2023

Myers stepped down as team president and GM after 11 seasons with the team, which won four NBA titles during his tenure.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

According to ESPN, Dunleavy will join executive vice president of basketball operations Kirk Lacob in larger decision-making roles for the team.

The Warriors drafted Dunleavy third overall in the 2002 NBA Draft and he played five seasons with Golden State and another 10 seasons with five other teams. Myers hired him as a scout 2018 and he has risen in the front office ranks quickly since then

Myers announced he was stepping down on May 30. His contract with the team was set to expire in late June.