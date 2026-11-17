An invasive species spreading through California waterways is threatening boats, marinas and critical water infrastructure across the Central Valley. Now, researchers are testing a new treatment in Stockton that could help control the growing problem.

Golden mussels have been found in waterways from San Diego to Sacramento, including at the Stockton Sailing Club marina, where Pam Marrone estimates millions have taken hold.

Marrone, co-founder of Davis-based Invasive Species Corporation, showed CBS Sacramento the mussels attached to docks and other surfaces at the marina.

"Tons of them," Marrone said. "Look at this. So these are the beasties that are clogging up California's water systems and wrecking open water systems like this. They're ecologically a disaster because they spread so fast and outcompete the native plants and native animals."

Golden mussels are native to China and have spread throughout Latin America. They were first detected in North America at the Port of Stockton in 2024, triggering concern among invasive-species experts about the potential damage they could cause.

"It caused an immediate alarm because anybody in working with invasive species knows what kind of damage these kinds of mussels can do," Marrone said. "And so it's been all hands on deck in terms of what are you going to do to manage these from here on out."

One potential solution is now being tested at the sailing club.

Marrone said her team has spent two years developing a product designed to control golden mussels in outdoor waterways. The company plans to demonstrate several formulations, including granules and a tablet that can be placed directly into the water.

"A natural, biologically safe solution for controlling these beasts," Marrone said. "So we're going to be doing a demonstration here of the product…we're going to cordon off these ships, and we're going to do different treatments of the product, some new formulations like a tablet that you can just seed in, like an aspirin tablet. You can just seed in the water, compared to some granules that we have."

For the Stockton Sailing Club, the need for a solution is already clear.

Pat Brown, the club's port captain, said the mussels are adding weight to docks and creating problems for boats.

"We're having a lot of issues," Brown said. "One is weighing down of the docks with the mussels growing onto the different docks. But the biggest one is the destruction going to the boat and potential destruction of the getting sucked up into the water intake and cutting off the water to the engines."

Brown said he hopes the new treatment will prove effective. He was told the product does not harm fish but instead affects the mussels internally.

About five miles southeast of the sailing club, golden mussels have also been found at the Smith Canal Gate, a flood-control structure completed in 2025. The 50-foot-wide gate serves as a barrier between the San Joaquin River and thousands of homes in flood-prone areas.

Divers have had to remove the mussels from the structure to keep it functioning.

"You can see how this important piece of flood infrastructure, it needs to be protected even from invasive species, so we have to clean off this gate approximately twice a year now," said Darren Suen, executive director of the San Joaquin Area Flood Control Agency.

As California heads into the storm season, officials and researchers are concerned that floodwaters could help the mussels spread into additional waterways.

"We definitely want to keep an eye on the water movement from any floodwaters that might be from an infested area that can carry them to even new locations," Marrone said.

Golden mussels can also clog irrigation pipes and other water-delivery systems, creating additional challenges for Central Valley farmers who depend on those systems.