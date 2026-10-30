Girl severely injured in Turlock crash involving truck, e-moto

A 9-year-old girl has been hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash in the area of Christoffersen Parkway and Crowell Road, Turlock police said Friday night.

The girl was riding on a smaller-sized electric motorcycle with her older sibling when a collision with a truck occurred, police said. She was severely injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Police did not say if the sibling of the injured girl was also injured in the incident.

The driver of the truck has cooperated with police and is not suspected of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to officials.

The eastbound lane of Christoffersen Parkway is closed at Crowell Road while police investigate.