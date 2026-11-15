Gilgeous-Alexander scores 37 as Thunder beat Kings 125-103 to snap 3-game losing streak

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 37 points in three quarters to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Sacramento Kings 125-103 on Sunday night and end a three-game losing streak.

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 13 for 20 from the field, 4 for 5 from 3-point range and made all seven free throws. He played only 29 minutes, perhaps the only thing keeping him from a second consecutive game with 40 or more points.

He has scored 31 or more in his last three games.

Rookie Aday Mara had 16 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Thunder, who led by 27 points. Ajay Mitchell had 14 points, and Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down 11 rebounds.

Rookie Darius Acuff Jr. had 26 points and six rebounds for the Kings, who fell to 1-12 and are 0-8 at home. They fell to 0-6 on a seven-game homestand. Zach LaVine did not suit up for the Kings due to an illness.

After trailing 25-11, the Kings managed to charge back to tie the game at 47 on a free throw by Acuff with 3:42 left in the second quarter. The Thunder ended the period on a 15-3 run to lead 62-50 at the half after eight lead changes.

Gilgeous-Alexander had 21 points in 18 minutes at the break.

Gilgeous-Alexander's 3-pointer gave the Thunder a 91-76 advantage with 1:44 remaining in the third quarter. The Thunder opened the fourth on a 19-4 run while Gilgeous-Alexander was watching from the bench and he did not return to the game.

Nique Clifford scored nine points in his return to Sacramento after the Kings traded him to the Thunder on Nov. 8.

Thunder: Host Atlanta on Wednesday night.

Kings: Host Phoenix on Wednesday night.

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