Indian national illegally in U.S. arrested in California for alleged attempted murder in Germany, ICE says

An Indian national wanted for attempted murder in Germany was arrested in Northern California, federal officials said on Wednesday.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in San Francisco said Sandeep Singh, 40, was located and taken into custody in Fairfield.

Singh had entered the U.S. illegally from Mexico in 2003, officials said.

Arrest photo of Sandeep Singh, 40, of India U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

As of Wednesday, Singh remained in custody pending immigration proceedings.

Details of the alleged crimes in Germany, or of when they happened, were not released.