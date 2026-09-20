Gavin Williams dominates with 7 shutout frames as Guardians edge Athletics to stay atop AL Central

Gavin Williams threw seven shutout innings, Jo Adell had an RBI infield single and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Athletics 1-0 Sunday to remain atop the AL Central.

Steven Kwan added three hits for Cleveland, which posted its seventh series sweep of the season and third at home.

The Guardians (81-75) are one game in front of the Chicago White Sox, who defeated Detroit 8-1. They finish the season on the road with series against Boston and Kansas City.

Williams (14-8) gave up three hits and struck out nine to move into the American League lead with 244 strikeouts. Toronto's Dylan Cease is in second with 239. It is the 13th time in 31 starts this season that the right-hander has had at least nine strikeouts.

Cade Smith worked 1 1/3 innings for his 39th save in 44 opportunities.

The Athletics were swept for the second straight series and lost all six games on their road trip.

José Ramírez led off the fourth with a double down the right-field line, advanced to third on Chase DeLauter's fly out to left and scored on Jo Adell's infield single. Pitcher Jack Perkins (3-12) fielded the soft grounder on the grass in front of the mound, but his throw hit Adell in the back as he was in the basepath.

Athletics manager Mark Kotsay was ejected for the third time this season for agruing the call.

Perkins went six innings and allowed one run on four hits.

The Athletics' best chance came in the eighth inning when they had runners on second and third with one out. Hunter Gaddis struck out pinch-hitter Carlos Cortes and Smith whiffed Henry Bolte.

Up next

Athletics: Return home to face the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday. LHP Brady Brasso (1-3, 4.50 ERA) will take the mound.

Guardians: LHP Parker Messic (12-9, 2.57 ERA) goes on Tuesday to start a three-game series at Boston.