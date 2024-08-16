California Gov. Newsom signs bill package targeting organized retail theft, property crimes

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a package of bills Friday targeting organized retail theft and other property crimes which will include stricter punishments for repeat offenders.

Newsom signed the bills at a press conference inside a Home Depot in San Jose attended by state Attorney General Rob Bonta along with legislative and business leaders. The city and Santa Clara County have seen the biggest increase in property crimes among the state's largest counties, according to the Public Policy Institute of California.

The bills passed in the Democratic-controlled legislature on Monday even as Democrats are divided on how to confront the increase in property crimes. Many district attorneys and mayors across the state, including San Jose's mayor, support Proposition 36 on the November ballot, which would allow felony charges and increased sentences for repeat drug and theft crimes.

"Let's be clear, this is the most significant legislation to address property crime in modern California history. I thank the bipartisan group of lawmakers, our retail partners, and advocates for putting public safety over politics," Newsom said in a statement Friday morning. "While some try to take us back to ineffective and costly policies of the past, these new laws present a better way forward - making our communities safer and providing meaningful tools to help law enforcement arrest criminals and hold them accountable."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a series of bills targeting organized retail theft and other property crimes inside a Home Depot store in San Jose, August 16, 2024. KPIX

Friday's bill-signing ceremony was the latest move by the governor to combat property theft and other crimes, which includes forming an organized retail crime task force using California Highway Patrol officers, pledging millions of dollars for law enforcement agencies across the state, and enlisting state prosecutors to assist local prosecutors in Alameda County.

On Thursday, the Governor's Office said since the task force's inception in 2019, the CHP has arrested more than 2,900 suspects and recovered over $45 million worth of stolen assets. Also on Thursday, some merchants in Oakland told CBS News Bay Area the task force has not made a difference for them and more help was needed.

Prop 36 would undo parts of Prop 47 which made most drug possession crimes a misdemeanor, raised the threshold for felony theft and forgery from $400 to $950, and directed more funding to drug treatment and victim services. It passed in 2017 in part to reduce the state's overcrowded prison population.

Newsom, who has made prison reform one of his signature issues, opposes Prop 36 saying it will increase incarceration rates and cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Supporters of Prop 36, which targets both the retail theft and fentanyl crises, say it would close loopholes in sentencing rules and bring more accountability.