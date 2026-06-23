Grass fire shuts down westbound I-80 in West Sacramento

Westbound Interstate 80 in West Sacramento has been shut down Tuesday evening due to a vegetation fire near Reed Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol's Woodland division said traffic was being diverted off the freeway at Reed Avenue.

The fire broke out shortly before 5:30 p.m. and was occurring in the same location as a separate vegetation fire that sparked just one day prior near Ikea.

As of around 6 p.m., it was not yet clear when traffic would be released and allowed to pass through. Traffic cameras in the area show eastbound traffic flowing.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.