Galt-area crash leaves 1 dead after vehicle crosses Highway 99, hits big rig

One person died in a fiery crash near Galt early Tuesday after California Highway Patrol said a vehicle hit a construction truck on Highway 99, crossed the freeway and collided with a big rig.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on southbound Highway 99 south of Twin Cities Road.

CHP said the vehicle first struck a construction truck traveling ahead of it, then veered across all lanes of the freeway and onto West Stockton Boulevard.

The vehicle then collided with a big rig, which was unable to stop in time, according to CHP.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

Scene of the crash and fire.

The person who died was in the vehicle that initially struck the construction truck. Authorities have not said whether that person was the driver or a passenger.

West Stockton Boulevard was closed between Twin Cities Road and Spring Street while officers investigated. Highway 99 remains open.