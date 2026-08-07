Galt police credit Flock system with locating kidnapping suspect, victim

A kidnapping suspect was arrested in Galt early Friday after police used the Flock system to locate the suspect and victim within minutes of being alerted to the case.

Galt police said another law enforcement agency contacted the department around 3:45 a.m. about a possible kidnapping suspect and victim believed to be in the city.

Officers dialed in the department's Flock system and located the suspect's vehicle within about five minutes of the initial call.

Police said the suspect was alone when officers found the vehicle. However, after a brief search of the area, officers located the victim and took her to the Galt Police Department, where she was given food and a safe place to stay.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges related to kidnapping and narcotics offenses.

Police did not release the suspect's name or any other details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping, citing the sensitive nature of the investigation.