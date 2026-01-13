Galt father accused of murder, child abuse after death of infant daughter

Authorities in Sacramento County have arrested a father on suspicion of murder and child abuse following the death of his infant daughter.

The Galt Police Department announced Tuesday that officers arrested 33-year-old Edgar Allan Bonifacio shortly before 7 a.m. Bonifacio was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide and felony child abuse resulting in death.

In August, officers were notified by UC Davis Medical Center regarding suspected child abuse involving a 7-month-old who was being treated for severe head injuries.

According to the initial investigation, Bonifacio reported that he was home alone with his daughter when she slipped from his arms and fell backward onto the floor, becoming unresponsive.

Bonifacio notified the child's mother, who returned home shortly thereafter. The parents then took the infant to a hospital for medical care.

After 49 days in the hospital, the infant died as a result of her injuries.

During the investigation, police said medical findings determined the infant suffered injuries "inconsistent with the explanation provided" by the girl's father.

"The Galt Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the child's family and loved ones as they mourn this tragic and heartbreaking loss," officers said in a statement Tuesday.

According to jail records, Bonifacio is being held without bail. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.